Political operative pleads not guilty in alleged scheme to bribe state Sen. Martin Sandoval

A longtime Chicago political operative pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a federal bribery charge alleging he paid off then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval on behalf of a suburban construction company that needed state approval for a development in East Dundee.

William Helm, the onetime deputy commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation and a former state transportation official, was charged last week in a two-page indictment with a single count of bribery.

Helm entered his not guilty plea during a brief arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Sheila Finnegan, who released him on his own recognizance.

Helm was the latest person to be charged in a sprawling political corruption investigation that first came to light when the FBI raided Sandoval’s office in Springfield in September.

His name was among a who’s who of Illinois power players named in the warrant, which included asphalt and casino magnates, red-light camera operators, transportation and utility executives and a handful of other elected officials.

According to the indictment filed Thursday, Helm was retained in 2018 by a construction company that was seeking Illinois Department of Transportation approval for a signalization and road construction project in East Dundee.