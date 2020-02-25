Poll: Sanders leads Democratic presidential field in Illinois

Even before the Nevada caucuses put Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a commanding position among the Democratic presidential field, he was leading with Illinois voters, a statewide poll shows.

The Simon Poll, commissioned by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University ahead of the March 17 primary, found Sanders favored by 22 percent of likely Democratic voters, followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 17 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden with 14 percent. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at 13 percent, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 8 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 6 percent.

Andrew Yang, who has since dropped out of the race, and businessman Tom Steyer each had 1 percent.

Charlie Leonard, visiting professor at the Simon institute, said there was nothing "particularly surprising" about the results, given what had already been seen in other states. But he also said that while the results provide a "snapshot" of voter sentiment, it's also "difficult to read too much" into the numbers.