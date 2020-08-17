Postal Service warns last-minute Illinois ballot requests may not be turned around fast enough to be counted

The U.S. Postal Service has warned Illinois state election officials that there’s a “significant risk” voters who make late requests for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election won’t get them in time to be counted.
Election authorities said the timing issue is not new and that voters who want a mail-in ballot have always been urged not to wait until the final days before an election to make their request.
But some privately expressed concerns that the Postal Service notice of “delivery standards” and recommendations could be an attempt by the agency to inoculate itself from criticism if ballots are late arriving and can’t be counted.
The Postal Service’s warnings to states, along with concerns about equipment changes, cuts to overtime and the speed of mail delivery, prompted U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call the chamber into session this week to consider legislation to return postal operations to the status quo.
In some other states, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by authorities within a few days of the election.
But under Illinois law, ballots with a proper postmark are counted if they are received up to 14 days after Election Day.
The law allows voters to apply for a mail-in ballot as late as five days before Election Day, and gives local election authorities two business days to send out a ballot after receiving a request.
The Postal Service told election officials that’s cutting it too close.
“If a voter submits a request at or near the ballot request deadline, and if the ballot is transmitted to the voter by mail, there is a significant risk that the ballot will not reach the voter before Election Day, and accordingly that the voter will not be able to use the ballot to cast his or her vote,” Thomas J. Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service, wrote to Illinois election officials July 30.
The Postal Service recommended that Illinois voters wanting to cast a ballot by mail submit their applications “at least 15 days before Election Day at a minimum, and preferably long before that time.”
Those recommendations from the Postal Service are new, some election officials say, prompting questions about the agency’s intent.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Illinois law enhanced the state’s mail-in ballot program. About 5 million voters who cast a ballot in the 2018 general election, 2019 municipal election or 2020 March primary should have received an application to vote by mail to return to election authorities. Illinois does not require a reason to vote by mail.
Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections, said officials with the state’s 108 election authorities have routinely stressed to voters that if they wanted to vote by mail, they should request a ballot early. Those who have submitted a mail-in ballot request should see their ballot in mailboxes after Sept. 24.
“That aspect of it is something we always emphasize,” Dietrich said of the timing factor. “Five days, you can do that and in a lot of places in the state it may not be a problem to get your ballot to you quickly enough that you can vote it and get it postmarked. But, it’s still kind of close.”
For voters concerned about using the mail, there will be early voting and traditional in-person voting on Nov. 3. Voters who get a mail ballot can also return it to their local election authority in person.
In addition, many election jurisdictions will be setting up secure drop boxes for voters to deposit a mail ballot. Chicago will have drop boxes at all early-voting sites, at least one in each of the city’s 50 wards, that will be overseen by a city elections commission worker for security.
“Vote by mail voters will skip the line to the early voting and be able to go directly to the drop box. There, a board worker will remind voters to make sure they’ve signed and sealed the envelopes and then date and time-stamp the envelope before the voter deposits the envelope,” said Marisel Hernandez, who chairs the city election board.
Hernandez said the drop box would be available during early-voting hours only. Its contents would be collected and transported to the board every night. The drop boxes will be locked overnight and checked before reopening the next morning.
In the city, drop boxes at early-voting sites will be open from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
In expressing its warning to the state on timing, the Postal Service also recommended that local election authorities should use first-class mail to send out ballots and allow one week for delivery to the voters who request them.
The use of first-class mail, which is quicker but more expensive than marketing mail, has also become an issue. Election experts have said the Postal Service has typically treated all election mail as first-class, whether it is stamped that way or not.
