Postal Service warns last-minute Illinois ballot requests may not be turned around fast enough to be counted

“That aspect of it is something we always emphasize,” Dietrich said of the timing factor. “Five days, you can do that and in a lot of places in the state it may not be a problem to get your ballot to you quickly enough that you can vote it and get it postmarked. But, it’s still kind of close.”

For voters concerned about using the mail, there will be early voting and traditional in-person voting on Nov. 3. Voters who get a mail ballot can also return it to their local election authority in person.

Watch now: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials on Monday launched a COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers to assess their risk before leaving the state.

In addition, many election jurisdictions will be setting up secure drop boxes for voters to deposit a mail ballot. Chicago will have drop boxes at all early-voting sites, at least one in each of the city’s 50 wards, that will be overseen by a city elections commission worker for security.

“Vote by mail voters will skip the line to the early voting and be able to go directly to the drop box. There, a board worker will remind voters to make sure they’ve signed and sealed the envelopes and then date and time-stamp the envelope before the voter deposits the envelope,” said Marisel Hernandez, who chairs the city election board.