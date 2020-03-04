Prescription drug prices cap bill stalls in committee; lead sponsor says he’ll continue working to control spiraling costs

“I became a boomerang child after years of being self-sufficient,” she said. “The blow to my ego was enormous. Without my parents’ help, however, I do not know how I could have survived.”

“How can the greatest country in the world allow its citizens to suffer because of the high cost of prescription drugs?” she asked later in her testimony.

But Kipp Snider, vice president for state policy at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, argued that while there are individual examples of drug prices spiraling out of control, prices overall – and the total amount spent on drugs nationwide – have risen only modestly in recent years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Now I’m not here to say we don’t have a problem,” he said. “We do have problems and we need to look at ways to address those, but I would submit that more so than a systemwide problem, what we have is … individual patient affordability problems.”

Snider said much of the problem stems from changes in the design of insurance policies that have led to patients paying higher deductibles and copays for their medications and in some cases having to pay an entire year’s deductible before their benefits kick in.