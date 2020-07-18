President Trump calls Chicago, New York ‘stupidly run’ when Fox News host asked about violent crime in both cities

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has rejected calls among activists nationwide to “defund the police” -- a call to cut law enforcement funding and allocate it in other areas such as social services.

The Republican president has been pushing a “law and order” message as he enters the final stretch of his re-election campaign against a Democratic challenger whose polling numbers are higher. Trump has been pushing a theme that Democrat-run cities are falling apart.

Lightfoot, responding earlier Friday to a similar slam from Trump’s press secretary, said such criticism from Trump is his attempt to heap blame on Democrats for political purposes in order to “change the subject from their failed leadership.”

“What we’ve seen, and, unfortunately, what we’re going to continue to see, is the Trump administration obviously thinks they will score some political points by trying to demonize and make Democratic mayors, particularly women mayors. ... They think they’re going to take us on and make us look bad because that will score points with their base,” Lightfoot told reporters at an unrelated news conference.