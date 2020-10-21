Printing mistake blamed for 3,800 wrong polling place change cards sent to Sangamon County voters

SPRINGFIELD — Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said Wednesday that incorrect change-of-polling-place notices were sent to 3,809 households but corrected letters are being mailed.

Gray said 12,701 households in the county have polling places Nov. 3 that are different from the March primary location. New letters will be sent to all of those households.

Quicksilver Mailing Services, a long-time county vendor, mistakenly matched polling places and precincts, Gray said.

"They've been great," Gray said of the company's long work for the county. "I know they feel terrible. We're all a team here." Gray noted that the company mailed out 92,000 vote-by-mail applications and 34,000 ballots "flawlessly" for his office.

"It was definitely my error, so we're paying" to print and send all the new cards, said Frank Farley, owner of Quicksilver.

"We're trying to get them in the mail today," Farley said, and voters could see them by Friday.

Farley said an error in formatting of sheets on which multiple cards were printed ended up linking the 3,800 addresses to incorrect polling places. He said he thinks the business has been working for the county since the 1980s.