Pritzker: 'Act responsibly and collectively' and wear a face covering

"It's continuing to head in the wrong direction," he said. "We've counting on local residents to hold your elected leaders accountable. Demand that they take action. Because if they don't, they'll drive the entire region back to closed bars, closed restaurants and greater job losses; even another stay-at-home order."

Pritzker said the most current COVID-19 information by county can by found at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.

Ludwig said although coronavirus numbers dropped in May and June in Rock Island County, there has been an increase in July.

"Last week we recorded over 100 new cases of COVID-19," she said. "We are now seeing more community spread of this virus, especially among people younger than 40. It is especially important not to relax the precautions we need to take to slow the spread of this virus, which is, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering when you are out, and keeping a distance of six feet between you and others. Please stay home if you do not feel well."

Pritzker thanked the health department and Vroman for their guidance during the pandemic.