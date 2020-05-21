Pritzker administration working on guidance for reopening next week

Still, the governor faced a number of questions from news media throughout the state Thursday on issues ranging from youth sports activities to worship services.

“I’m certainly working with (the Illinois Department of Public Health) to make sure that summer sports, to the extent we can do it with 10 or fewer people, that we want to make that happen,” he said. “More outdoor activity within the parameters of what epidemiologists are saying, I want. I think it will be difficult to have crowds in a stand watching those games, but I know that there are little league games and other sports during the summer that perhaps could happen ... and IDPH is working with folks who run those games to make sure that if you can do it, they’re done safely.”

With regard to worship services and retail businesses, however, Pritzker indicated he is not backing away from the 10-person limit.

“We’re still in a phase where 10 people or fewer is the desired number. That’s what the epidemiologists are recommending and so on,” he said. “Many small stores, that is a number that is maybe less than they normally have in their store, but it’s still a reasonably good number and they can keep track of people who are coming in and out, and people who can’t fit in can certainly socially distance as they wait outside to go in.”