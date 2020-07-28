Pritzker again calls for people to follow precautions

"I want to urge the residents of Quincy and all of Adams County to follow the mitigations more rigorously. Wear a mask everywhere you go in public," Pritzker said. "Do not enter a bar or restaurant or any enclosed space if it looks crowded. And keep six feet of physical distance."

Those requirements could be around for a long time. Pritzker has long said that for the state to fully reopen, there has to be a vaccine or widely available effective treatment.

"You've seen there's progress on vaccines and treatments, and we're not there yet," he said. "And frankly, we are not going to be there until 2021 in my humble opinion."

IDPH said the reason Adams County is showing an increase in the virus is because of people attending large social events, health care exposure, people traveling to other hotspots in Missouri and Iowa and youth sports.

The department said Peoria County is exceeding some metrics because of increase in cases among people under the age of 29, large gatherings including 4th of July parties and people traveling to Florida, Iowa and Texas which are experiencing large outbreaks.

At an appearance in Rock Island later Monday, Pritzker specifically mentioned bars as a source of increased cases.