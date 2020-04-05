Pritzker announces expanded state child care access as 31 more die of virus

“When there's a major hurricane, think about Hurricane Katrina. It had to be the federal government that would step in, it was too big,” Pritzker said. “You don't think this coronavirus, this COVID-19, is too big for states? It is. That's why you have a federal government.”

While Pritzker praised federal workers such as the Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA, he said his criticism was of the top decision-makers who delayed the response to the pandemic.

“I am grateful for all of the help that we get from those federal employees, who really work day and night to protect the people of Illinois,” he said. “And so my criticism has been the lateness of the policy decisions that have been made by the leaders, and therefore the lateness of any help that we have gotten.”

Pritzker said another federal program, the Head Start program, has made it difficult for the child care providers funded by it to expand their services to emergency, essential workers.

The state is taking a different route with its child care program, which he announced at the news conference – an expansion of eligibility to child care funding assistance for essential workers and an increase in financial support for emergency child care centers and homes.