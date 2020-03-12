Pritzker announces restrictions, guidelines, as world reacts to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday ordered the cancellation of all public events with more than 1,000 people for 30 days and urged organizers to call off private and public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The move comes as state officials announced seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 32. Some patients have since recovered.
In the United States, more than 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 40 had died as of Thursday evening. About 128,000 people have been infected globally.
“I wish I could tell you that going about your everyday lives without adjustments was the best course of action right now," Pritzker said. "It is not. And I owe you honesty.”
Pritzker says he knows some people will ask whether these measures are necessary in places that don't have documented cases of the new virus, but says "we have seen what works and what doesn't work in countries around the world."
"Don't be fooled into thinking that your community is immune," he said. “It is not.”
Pritzker's announcement came as sweeping travel bans cascaded around the globe Thursday, walling off countries and even entire continents, keeping people inside their homes, and slowing the engines of commerce to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Markets collapsed worldwide with the growing realization that there would be no fast end to the uncertainty.
The escalating crisis sent U.S. stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
After weeks downplaying the virus, President Donald Trump's announcement of strict rules barring most Europeans from entry came as a shock across the Atlantic. Within hours, even the European Union's passport-free travel came into question, with guards in places that had been without borders for more than a decade and airports shut down.
Millions of people settled into new and disrupted routines Thursday as the new coronavirus began to uproot almost every facet of American life.
The spate of event cancellations that drove home the gravity of the outbreak a day earlier only intensified Thursday, with Disney shutting down theme parks, the NCAA calling off March Madness and Broadway theaters closing their doors in Manhattan. All the major professional sports announced they are halting play, and officials ordered a shutdown of every school in the state of Ohio for three weeks.
In Illinois, Pritzker said he had talked with owners of Chicago’s major sports teams and asked them to cancel games until May 1 or play without spectators.
The governor stressed that Tuesday’s primary election will go on as scheduled.
The announcements come a day after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Pritzker announced cancellation of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities and as governors across the country are taking similar action.
Both Pritzker and Lightfoot recommended that people who can work from home do so. Lightfoot also said Comcast will provide low-income Chicago residents with 60 days of free internet to help them work from home, she said.
Pritzker also closed the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop to all people who don’t have state business starting Monday.
In Washington, the federal government strained for a comprehensive response Thursday to the outbreak that is testing the nation's political, financial and health care systems after Trump on Wednesday night restricted air travel from Europe, Congress struggled with an aid package and the seats of power shut to visitors.
The centerpiece of Trump's response, a month-long restriction on travel from most of Europe, was set to begin at midnight Friday night. Trump blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough, employing almost xenophobic terms to describe the “foreign virus” being ”seeded" by travelers.
The European Union quickly slammed Trump's "unilateral" decision, declaring the virus a "global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation."
Meantime, the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court all declared the public off limits for now, symbols of a nation hunkering down.
Democrat Joe Biden, Trump's chief rival for the White House, challenged him for playing down the threat for weeks and promised if he becomes president to "always tell you the truth.”
Just days after meeting Trump and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the communications chief for Brazil's president, Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus. A photo of the president, the senator and Wajngarten shows the trio shoulder-to-shoulder at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend.
It was the first time someone infected with the virus was known to have been in close proximity to the president.
Congress was about to break for the week, leaving uncertain the hopes for swift passage of a multi-billion-dollar aid package that was compiled in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House but stalled by opposition from Republicans.
Trump said he would not support the measure "because there are things in there that have nothing to do with what we're talking about."
The bill would build on last week's $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus measure and provide free testing, a new federal sick pay program, more unemployment insurance and food aid for workers and other Americans hit by the crisis. Although major insurers have agreed to provide diagnostic tests at no cost to their customers, about 28 million people have no insurance.