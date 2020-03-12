Pritzker announces restrictions, guidelines, as world reacts to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday ordered the cancellation of all public events with more than 1,000 people for 30 days and urged organizers to call off private and public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The move comes as state officials announced seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 32. Some patients have since recovered.

In the United States, more than 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 40 had died as of Thursday evening. About 128,000 people have been infected globally.

“I wish I could tell you that going about your everyday lives without adjustments was the best course of action right now," Pritzker said. "It is not. And I owe you honesty.”

Pritzker says he knows some people will ask whether these measures are necessary in places that don't have documented cases of the new virus, but says "we have seen what works and what doesn't work in countries around the world."

"Don't be fooled into thinking that your community is immune," he said. “It is not.”