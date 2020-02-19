Pritzker budget would hike spending, amount hinges on voters

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a state budget address Wednesday acknowledging a “challenging” picture of Illinois’ finances and offering improved funding for government services if voters adopt his graduated income-tax plan.
Pritzker’s $42 billion budget proposal would provide $1.4 billion in additional funding for schools and public safety if voters in November pass the graduated-rate proposal, which would replace the state’s constitutionally mandated flat income tax.
“As important as these investments are, we cannot responsibly spend for these priorities until we know with certainty what the state’s revenue picture will be," Pritzker said.
The proposed constitutional amendment, Pritzker’s signature initiative, would raise an estimated $3.6 billion on an annual basis. If it is adopted by voters, Pritzker has said rates previously passed by the legislature would boost the income-tax burden on the wealthiest 3 percent of taxpayers, with the other 97 percent paying at least the same or less.
Pritzker’s proposed budget that would boost funding for child welfare, public education and Illinois’ chronically strained pension systems if the graduated-rate income tax is approved. The tax would kick in Jan. 1 and raise an estimated $1.4 billion in the budget year beginning July 1.
Without a shift to a graduated income tax, the state for the first time would fall short of making the $350 million annual increase in public schools spending required by an education funding formula approved in 2017. Pritzker’s back-up plan would lower that amount by $150 million.
With the state’s public employee pension debt approaching $140 billion, Pritzker pledged that $100 million in revenue from a graduated income tax would be added to the state’s annual pension payments. He also said that figure should be doubled in subsequent years.
“This is not a political football. This is a financial issue that is complex and requires consistency and persistence to manage, with the goal of paying the pensions that are owed,” he said.
Pritzker said those seeking a state constitutional amendment to reduce public employee benefits were pursuing a “fantasy.”
“The idea that all of this can be fixed with a single silver bullet ignores the protracted legal battle what will ultimately run headlong into the contracts clause of the U.S. Constitution,” he said. “You will spend years in that protracted legal battle, and when you’re done, you will have simply kicked the can down the road, made another broken promise to taxpayers, and left them with higher tax bills."
The state constitution currently describes pension benefits as a “contractual relationship” and that benefits granted cannot be “diminished or impaired.” But Pritzker said the state should also pursue alternatives, such as expanding a pension buyout program begun last year.
Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, was critical of new spending.
“There’s a lot that I agreed with him on, and there were certainly some worthy priorities in this budget, but the Democrats just passed one of the biggest income tax hikes in state history in 2017, and it’s still not enough," he said in a statement. "They want more money in tax increases to cover their $1.6 billion in new spending. At the end of the day, I am concerned that it seems like it’s never enough for them.”
Said Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur: “What I have witnessed today is another proposed budget filled with promises that can't be kept. Last year’s budget was not balanced and neither is the governor’s budget proposed for this year. The state can't continue to increase spending year over year and expect to have a balanced budget."
During the speech, Pritzker also assailed a small group of Downstate Republicans who back longshot efforts to separate Chicago from Illinois.
“Trying to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois, whether rhetorically or literally, will not solve the economic challenges of Downstate Illinois,” he said. “Quite the opposite. So, some of you need to stop pretending that one part of Illinois can exist without all of the others. We are one Illinois.”
Members of the 32-lawmaker Illinois Legislative Black Caucus said Pritzker’s budget proposal is a good start but needs more money and support for people of color.
“I was so pleased to hear so many things that the governor mentioned that have been issues that the black caucus has fought for for many years,” said black caucus chair Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood.
Among the top issues discussed by caucus members after the address was education funding, from kindergarten through college graduation.
Pritzker’s proposed budget would increase K-12 school funding by $350 million, but $150 million of that is tied to the passage of a graduated income tax. That tax will go before voters in November in the form of a constitutional amendment that increases income taxes on people earning more than $250,000 annually.
You have free articles remaining.
“While his speech suggests that $350 million (would) allocate toward funding, we know the reality based on the revenue outlook,” said state Rep. Will Davis, D-Homewood. “Our message to the governor is this funding level must be realized.”
Davis, who sits on the House committee that deals with K-12 education spending, says the budget should include even more funding for schools.
“If we truly believe that education is the great equalizer, as we believe it to be, our overall funding as for K-12 must be no less than a half a billion dollars,” he said.
Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who chairs the House higher education committee, was pleased to hear Pritzker’s proposed funding increases for early childhood education and universities. But she said the caucus plans to work with the governor to address “structural racism” faced by black communities.
Ammons said that 19 percent of black fourth-graders are proficient in reading, compared to 46 percent of white fourth-graders, according to last year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress.
“If our students are not able to read at the K-12 level, and they lack resources at the K-12 level, and they lack the closing of the gap in educational attainment, then it is very difficult for us to take these dollars and turn them into real leadership for our communities,” she said.
Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, a lead budget negotiator in the Illinois Senate, praised the additional funding for infrastructure and schools.
“I appreciate the governor’s commitment to funding education, but it is concerning that the proposal leaves open the possibility that our budget may not meet the established progress we expect toward school funding equity. In any case, in any tax structure, the right to a high-quality public education doesn’t change, nor does our responsibility under the law to see it through," he said.
Though Pritzker sought to promote optimism and decry what he said was a cynicism that had become rampant in talking about Illinois finances, he was blunt when he told lawmakers, “Our choices remain hard; our financial situation challenging.”
“After years of poor fiscal management, of past leaders lying about how we got here, of scapegoating the wrong people and problems, our constituents deserve some honesty,” he said.
“No amount of wishful thinking will wave away our structural deficit or our pension obligations. No amount of lip service will balance the budget or fund our schools or improve public safety,” he said.
Pritzker said his proposal adopted a “disciplined approach to managing our limited resources while also investing in the very efforts that will make our state stronger: better schools, greater public safety, more job creating businesses, improved care for our most vulnerable children and seniors.”
Pritzker accused his predecessor, one-term Republican Bruce Rauner, of seeking to lower the “wages of workers, trying to bankrupt the state and seeking to destroy government.”
Once again this year, I approached this budget looking to use taxpayer dollars as efficiently as possible.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 19, 2020
I’m pleased to say that this proposed budget saves taxpayers more than $225 million annually and more than $750 million over three years. pic.twitter.com/Ah51NPc7h0
“Didn’t work," Pritzker added.
The governor’s budget proposal is a starting point for budget negotiations leading up to the May 31 deadline for lawmakers to approve a state spending plan. Pritzker used Wednesday’s address to a joint session of the Illinois House and Senate to make the case that his graduated income tax proposal is key to the long-term stability of the state’s historically shaky finances.
Regardless of the outcome of the graduated income tax vote, Pritzker is asking lawmakers to increase funding for the long-troubled Department of Children and Family Services by nearly $147 million in an effort to ease caseloads for child welfare workers and better protect kids in the agency’s care.
Pritzker’s proposal also counts on the state taking in $46 million in adult-use cannabis revenues for the budget year that begins July 1, which will be the first full budget year with recreational marijuana revenue flowing into state coffers. Of that money, $10 million would go to reducing the state’s $7 billion backlog in bills.
Adult-use cannabis sales began in Illinois Jan. 1. Revenue projections from legal recreational cannabis have fallen short of projections in other states.
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, in a statement said "the governor is proposing to increase state government spending by over $2 billion."
"Even more disconcerting is that two-thirds of this substantial increase is based upon the governor’s tax increase plan, which has yet to be approved by the state’s voters. But perhaps most troubling, the governor has done that for which he once criticized his predecessor – holding schools, infrastructure spending and small-business owners budgetarily hostage by proposing that if his tax increase plan is not approved, school funding, transportation and tax refunds will be reduced,” he said.
Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, called the address "an honest and open evaluation of the budgetary and financial challenges we face as a state."
"While we have taken steps to improve Illinois’ financial status by attempting to level spending with incoming revenues," she said, "more remains to be done to stabilize our financial and budgeting practices going forward."
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.