Pritzker budget would hike spending, amount hinges on voters

WHAT HAPPENED: Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a $40.7 billion state budget Wednesday — virtually flat from the current level — but dressed it up by dangling the prospect of a $1.4 billion revenue boost if voters approve a radical income-tax overhaul this fall.

HOW MUCH: The second-year Democrat presented a fiscal outline that would boost spending in key areas.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pritzker is holding $150 million of that “in reserve,” to be used next year if the state constitution is rewritten to uphold a graduated tax on larger incomes. He said the new tax structure, if approved in the November election, would produce $1.4 billion more in revenue in the second half of the fiscal year that begins July 1.