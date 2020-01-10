Pritzker calls 2012 email alleging rape cover-up 'horrific'

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday denounced as “horrific” a newly disclosed email a powerful lobbyist sent seven years ago to top aides in the previous governor's office that cryptically suggests knowledge of cover-ups involving a rape and shady hiring practices.

The Democratic governor told reporters that his office referred the email, written by Michael McClain, a confidante of House Speaker Michael Madigan, to the Office of the Executive Inspector General for investigation. Madigan on Thursday endorsed that approach, rejecting a call from Republicans to let a House committee dig into the issue.

“The subject of this email is horrific ...,” Pritzker said in Chicago. “There are two crimes that are discussed in this email: One is rape and the other one is ghost payrolling. All of us want to know, what are they referring to?"

The 2012 email, uncovered by WBEZ radio, was written by McClain, a retired lobbyist whose previous work for power giant ComEd have drawn the interest of federal investigators since last spring, to the top staff of then-Gov. Pat Quinn. In it, McClain sought leniency for an employee facing discipline, noting that “He has kept his mouth shut on Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items. He is loyal to the administration.”