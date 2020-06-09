Pritzker celebrates reopening of youth center in Decatur

“During these devastating times, we stayed true to our mission by continuing to serve the youth in our community by providing after-hour meals, mentorship, and we continued with recognition,” she said. “We were afraid of the unknown. We were afraid of each other. But most importantly, we were afraid for those children that needed us most. Our children more than ever need leadership, guidance and support.”

Boys and Girls Clubs provide a variety of programs for children and youth such as recreation, summer camps and after-school activities, and they can be an invaluable resource for parents who work and can’t afford other kinds of daycare for their children.

The reopening of child care facilities will benefit those parents during the summer, but Illinois is still only in Phase 3 of Pritzker’s reopening plan, which limits public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and still does not allow the full reopening of schools.

That will only be allowed in Phase 4, which could begin as early as July 26 on a region-by-region basis, depending on the rates of infection and hospitalization in those areas at that time. Pritzker said Tuesday that it is still not certain that schools will be able to reopen as normal this fall.