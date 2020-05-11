Pritzker: Central Illinois, most other regions on track to enter Phase 3 in late May

One of those benchmarks is to lower the percentage of tests that come back positive to below 20% and to keep it there for 14 days. Pritzker three of the state’s four regions are currently below that mark. And while the northeast region, which includes Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, was at 22.3% as of May 8, he said there still is time for that region to meet the benchmark by May 29.

The governor said the rate of tests that return as positive was 9.1% in the north-central region; 6% in the central region, which includes Macon County; and 10.5% in the southern region.

A second benchmark is that a region should have no overall increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period. So far in May, he said, all regions have reported substantial decreases in hospitalization rates: an 18.6% decrease in the northeast region; a 35.8% decrease in the north-central region; a 44.4% decrease in the central region; and a 54.3% decrease in the southern region.

The third requirement is that a region have a “surge capacity” of at least 14% of its surgical beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators. Pritzker said all four regions were meeting that benchmark as of midnight Friday, May 8.