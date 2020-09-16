Pritzker doubles down on decision to postpone high school sports as 1,941 new COVID-19 cases reported in state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saying some youth sports still pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus, Gov. JB Pritzker Wednesday doubled down on his decision to postpone some high school sports until the spring.

Pritzker further dug in ahead of planned weekend rallies in Springfield and Chicago to press for high school football and other sports traditionally held in the fall.

At a Chicago briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Pritzker said that while some professional and college sports have gone on during the pandemic, both are taking precautions like daily testing of athletes that are beyond the means of most high schools. Even then, he said, there have been coronavirus outbreaks among both professional and collegiate teams.

"I'm not a scientist, but I do know how to listen to the experts and follow the latest data," Pritzker said. "Under no circumstances will I put children and their families at risk. I want out kids back on the playing field or on the ice as much as anyone. And we'll get there when the doctors say it is safe," he said."

Dr. Michael Lin, an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center, said COVID-19 is spread through person-to-person contact which makes sports like football and hockey potentially super spreader events.