Pritzker expected to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting April 12 to Illinois residents 16 and older

Illinois residents under 65 with health conditions have been left to hunt for shots mostly at retail pharmacies, including Walgreens, which has more than 500 stores offering vaccines in the state. Walgreens follows federal, state and local eligibility guidelines when giving vaccines, said Kris Lathan, a Walgreens spokeswoman, in an email.

Chicago gets its own pool of vaccine directly from the federal government and sets its own rules. And on Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced Chicago would advance to phase 1c on March 29, making eligible city residents who have medical conditions or are essential workers but haven’t yet qualified for the coronavirus vaccine.

The requirements for those with health conditions applies to Chicagoans 16 and older and will follow the Illinois Department of Health’s guidelines that include cancer, lung disease, heart conditions and other ailments that put individuals at greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19. Unlike the rest of the state, however, Chicago will not include smokers in that category and will expand to additional conditions such as HIV/AIDS, liver disease and schizophrenia. Essential jobs will be defined as industries such as restaurants, construction, finance, media and other categories.