Pritzker expected to sign letter consenting to refugee resettlement

The executive order states it is the administration’s policy to consult with state and local governments, “to identify the best environments for refugees, but also to be respectful of those communities that may not be able to accommodate refugee resettlement.”

“State and local governments are best positioned to know the resources and capacities they may or may not have available to devote to sustainable resettlement, which maximizes the likelihood refugees placed in the area will become self-sufficient and free from long-term dependence on public assistance,” the order states. “Some states and localities, however, have viewed existing consultation as insufficient, and there is a need for closer coordination and a more clearly defined role for state and local governments in the refugee resettlement process. My administration seeks to enhance these consultations.”