Pritzker extends stay-at-home order through May 30; some rules loosen May 1

• Face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public places and in any other public place where they cannot maintain six-foot social distancing. The requirement applies to everyone over the age of two who is medically able to wear a mask.

• Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who cannot maintain six-foot social distancing. Other new requirements will include occupancy limits and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only “essential” manufacturing lines.

• Schools can allow the pick-up of necessary supplies and student belongings. College dormitory move-outs will have to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines.

• Surgical centers and hospitals will be allowed to perform some elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions. They will need to meet certain criteria set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“These changes are what the data says that we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission that our hospitals will potentially become overrun,” Pritzker said. “That said, if we start to see crowds and people violating the order or breaking the rules, I will need to bring back these restrictions. I'm hopeful that we will not need to do that.”