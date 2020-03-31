Pritzker extends stay-at-home order to April 30 as cases climb

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the number of confirmed cases, which have grown by hundreds daily since the state upped its testing output, tell only part of the story. She also said increased deaths and confirmed cases are expected to continue to increase, although the true number of cases in the community is unknown due to lack of available testing nationwide.

“But I do want to put these numbers in perspective and remind you that the majority of those that get infected do not suffer severe illness, do not require hospitalization,” she said, adding that up to 80% of those infected will not need critical care. “What we do need to pay attention to with these numbers is what they mean for our health care capacity.”

Pritzker said just 41% of adult intensive care beds were available as of Monday — that’s 2% less than a week ago — while 68% of ventilators were available, a 4% weekly drop.

About 35% of total intensive care beds and 24% of total ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients, he added. He said the state is working every day to increase medical capacity in those areas.

Pritzker said when the stay-at-home order is lifted will depend on when the disease “peaks,” meaning the number of added cases each day hits a maximum and then starts to decline.