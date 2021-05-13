Pritzker health officials say state VA misled them about COVID-19 protocols

The hearing represented some Republican payback to criticism leveled by Democrats, including Pritzker during his run for governor, over the bungled handling of repeated outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy Veterans Home, where 14 veterans died, under former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Republicans contended the interagency agreement that led to the inspector general’s report showed it was less than a full examination of the LaSalle incident because it exempted questioning of Pritzker’s office and its knowledge or involvement in dealing with the outbreak.

Asked by Republicans what grade Flores would give Pritzker and his administration’s handling of the LaSalle outbreak, she said she would give management of the home an “F,” but would not grade herself or the administration.

“I can’t speak to that right now,” Flores said. “What I can speak to is that we are working to correct and fix everything that went wrong at LaSalle.”

That prompted Republican state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst to say, “To me, a good leader doesn’t assume things are happening. A good leader actually checks to make sure that things are happening. For you to just sit there and say, ‘Oh, well, I just assumed things were happening,’ that’s a failure of leadership. I’m sorry.”