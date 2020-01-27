Pritzker: Illinois to continue voter registration program after error

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that there are no plans to suspend Illinois' automatic voter registration program as election officials work to contain the fallout from more than 500 people being mistakenly registered.

A "programming error" by Secretary of State Jesse White's office led to 545 people — who indicated they weren't U.S. citizens — being registered through the program as they applied for drivers' licenses. White's office said the error was addressed after they discovered it last month.

By Monday, 370 registrations had been canceled, according to the State Board of Elections, which was still determining if 12 of the people who were registered and voted did so illegally.

"There's no reason to have an across-the-board pause, especially when the glitch has been fixed," Pritzker, a Democrat, said at an election security news conference.