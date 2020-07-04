Pritzker kicks in $51.5 million more to support graduated income tax initiative, records show

If it’s approved, new tax rates approved by the General Assembly last year would kick in Jan. 1, with rates staying the same or going down for individuals earning $250,000 a year or less and going up for others — the wealthiest 3% of taxpayers.

Opponents, including Republican lawmakers and pro-business groups, argue that the Democratic-controlled legislature will eventually raise rates on middle-class taxpayers to address the state’s fiscal woes.

The main opposition group, Vote No on the Blank Check Amendment, is headed by Greg Baise, former president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. The group has yet to report any contributions.

Quarterly reports for the three months ending June 30 are due by the end of the day July 15, though contributions of $1,000 or more must be reported on an ongoing basis.

Still, Pritzker said in December that he expected the proposed amendment would face a well-funded opposition.