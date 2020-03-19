Pritzker: 3 more Illinois deaths reported from COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and health officials say three more people in Illinois have died from COVID-19 and the number of cases has risen to 422.

Those who died were a Will County man in his 50s, a Cook County woman in her 80s and a Florida woman in her 70s who was being treated in Sangamon County. The first coronavirus-related death in Illinois was announced Tuesday, a Cook County woman in her 60s.

The confirmed cases now exist in 22 counties, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number of deaths and confirmed cases is expected to continue to rise.

"As you test more, you will identify more," she said.

Sangamon County officials earlier announced the death of the 71-year-old woman, who had traveled to the Springfield area before she showed symptoms. Her diagnosis was first announced Saturday.

Pritzker said the state had conducted more than 1,000 tests on Wednesday. In a few days, he said, the state will be able to conduct more than 2,000 tests per day.

"These tests are only discovering people who already have the virus," he said.