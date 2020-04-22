Pritzker offers tepid response to GOP re-opening proposal

Officials reported Wednesday the largest one-day increase in new cases, 2,049, bringing the total to 35,108. Pritzker said that was because of the timing of the state's receipt of test results from various labs. There were 98 additional deaths to report, pushing the total to 1,566.

Pritzker has repeatedly parried questions about the stay-home order but has strongly suggested it will be adjusted. President Donald Trump has pushed for reigniting the nation’s economy, and some states have moved aggressively toward a return to normalcy.

Pritzker believes testing for the virus must be widely expanded and a mechanism for contact tracing and alerting people to potential exposure needs to be implemented.

“It's widely understood that the things that you need in order to open the economy are things that we don't quite yet have in place, nor does any state,” Pritzker said. “Some states are reopening anyway that’s their choice. People might get sick.”

Pritzker issued the stay-at-home directive March 20 to limit movement from home to commutes to jobs deemed essential or trips to the grocer or pharmacist. It came days after he emptied classrooms of students and closed nonessential businesses.