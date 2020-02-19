Pritzker paints 2 budget pictures: One with graduated tax, one without

To pass, the graduated tax needs approval from 60 percent of those voting on the question or the majority of those voting in the election in November.

But Republican leaders in the General Assembly argued that the choice between the two budgets is a false one, and Pritzker’s address was nothing more than a sales tactic for the graduated tax.

“The reserves he’s calling for are a marketing plan to sell his (graduated tax) increase,” Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said. “If those resources weren’t there, I don’t think this is the way he would have approached the spending plan and it’s not a way we would approach it.”

Both House and Senate Republicans called for “greater efficiencies” and reduced state spending in certain state agencies. They also said $656 million in increased base revenue projections for the fiscal year mean the level of state investment in programs from a year ago can be maintained without new tax revenues.

House GOP Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, also pointed to a surplus of roughly $180 million from the current year’s operating budget as a sign of the effectiveness of bipartisan budgeting.