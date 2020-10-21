Pritzker renews call for more federal aid

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an interview Wednesday that state and local governments would be better off if an aid package were passed before Election Day because if Trump is not reelected, there would be no incentive for him or the Republican-controlled Senate to act on anything until the new administration takes office in January.

She also said it would be “catastrophic” for Illinois if Congress fails to pass another stimulus package that includes aid for state and local governments.

That’s because the state of Illinois is currently facing a budget hole of around $6 billion, Mendoza said. Part of that could be filled with passage of a graduated income tax amendment that is on the Nov. 3 ballot, but even if that passes it would only generate an estimated $1.2 billion in the last six months of the current fiscal year, meaning the state would still need about $5 billion in federal relief.