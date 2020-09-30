Pritzker says he tested negative after staffer contracts COVID19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that he has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus since a staffer became ill this week and forced the governor and others into quarantine.

Pritzker said his office staff was tested Monday afternoon and got a clean bill of health. Still, it will not be business as usual for the next two weeks.

"There are a few other close contacts of this staffer and each of us will be in quarantine until Oct. 12," Pritzker said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. "That's the 14-day period that's recommended by public health officials as a precautionary measure."

Pritzker announced Tuesday that a member of his staff began experiencing symptoms of the virus and was tested Monday. The test came back positive.

The staffer, who was not identified, accompanied Pritzker to events in Chicago last Wednesday, Marion on Thursday and Marseilles on Sunday. Both the governor and the staffer wore masks at those events, the office said.

However, the staffer later experienced symptoms and was tested again Monday. That time the results were positive.

"I spoke with the staffer who tested positive and they have some symptoms, but are in good condition and resting at home," Pritzker said.