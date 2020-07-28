Pritzker says Illinois is doing fine with COVID contact tracing. So where's the data?

"We got on this very early," the governor said, "starting with the fact that we already had contact tracers in the state when the pandemic broke out. ... So, we had across the state hundreds of people doing contact tracing. What we needed to do was make this thousands, not hundreds. So, we did that."

While Pritzker defended the state's efforts, his office announced last week it's looking for help from outside organizations and a contractor.

Boston-based medical charity Partners in Health will provide technical assistance and advice to Illinois. The organization earned praise for its work in Massachusetts, which provides daily data on tracing capabilities.

Then the governor's office announced health officials are seeking help from community organizations. In the next few weeks, $50 million will go to 57 local health departments. They will use it to partner with local groups that can better "reach people who may be at higher risk of infection, but hesitant to talk with health officials," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.