Pritzker says Madigan, who has vowed not to resign after being tied to ComEd scandal, owes public a full explanation

Last month, ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with federal prosecutors after they alleged a near-decadelong bribery and influence scheme aimed at winning favor with Madigan. The Southwest Side Democrat, who is not charged with any wrongdoing, was identified as “Public Official A” in the federal documents against ComEd.

In a statement issued Thursday night after contacting members of his caucus, Madigan said, “I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives and any claim otherwise is unfounded.”

“I understand that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter. The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles,” he said.

“I have no plans to resign,” said Madigan, 78, who has held the speaker’s gavel since 1983 with the exception of two years in the mid-1990s when Republicans gained control of the chamber.