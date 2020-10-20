Pritzker says state moving in wrong direction on COVID-19

Public Health said the seven-day positivity rate is 5.4 percent. Nearly 48,700 tests were completed in the previous day.

Pritzker said Illinois is still doing much better than other states in the Midwest. In Wisconsin, for example, the situation is so dire that the state is opening a field hospital to handle the crush of patients. But while Illinois is doing better than other states, that doesn't mean it is secure, he said.

"We can't wall off Illinois from the surge," Pritzker said. "But we can take extra precautions. Ours will not be one of the states that takes no action in response to rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

Pritzker announced that Region 5 in far southern Illinois will have mitigations imposed Thursday because the area's positivity rate has exceeded 8 percent for three consecutive days. The positivity rate in the region is 9.1 percent.

The mitigations that will go into effect include a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants and a limit on crowd sizes to 25 people or less.

That will make two regions of the state that have had mitigation efforts imposed because of increasing positivity rates for the virus. Region 1 at the northern border of the state has been under similar mitigation rules since Oct. 3 because its rate climbed to 11.1 percent.