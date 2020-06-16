Pritzker signs vote-by-mail expansion

“The COVID 19 pandemic has created many challenges, but participation in the November election should not be one of them,” Burke, an assistant majority leader in the House, said in a statement. “Just as we have taken precautions to make shopping, traveling, and other everyday tasks safer, we must also take precautions and make adjustments to ensure everyone can safely exercise their right to vote.”

Republicans, however, have argued that the program is susceptible to fraud.

In Illinois Senate floor debate last month, Republicans raised questions on costs, input from county clerks, the security of collection sites and automatic sending of ballot applications.

Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, argued the bill creates a system with “significant” costs that are unnecessary given that Illinois already allows any citizen to vote by mail. He added it would also place a “significant burden” on local election authorities, whom he also argued have not been able to offer enough input.

The Illinois State Board of Elections filed a fiscal note saying that if the bill’s provisions are fully implemented by every local election authority, it would eat up every dollar of the more than $16.7 million the state will receive from the federal CARES Act for elections.