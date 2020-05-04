Pritzker: Some progress made on COVID-19 hospitalizations

“We have always asked local law enforcement, local officials to enforce these orders,” Pritzker said. “And the best way to do that of course is a reminder to the pastor and to the parishioners that they're putting themselves and others in danger by holding a service like this.”

He added that the priority is to disburse the crowds.

“It's not an intention that people will go to jail,” he said. “I will say, however, that if people are persistently defiant, they can be put in jail. And I'm not suggesting that that's the best answer (or) the first answer, but it is something that's an option for local law enforcement.”

Pritzker also discouraged Illinoisans from going to Indiana or elsewhere to use services that have opened there but not here, but he acknowledged “people are free to do what they want.”

Pritzker said Illinoisans will not need to wait until May 30 for full details of future plans to reopen the economy and loosen social restrictions.

“Certainly we've been thinking about this and working on it for some time now, to make sure that we're going to give people a view into how the phases might work and how many phases there are and what would work in each phase,” he said.