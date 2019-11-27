Pritzker to foot $40,000 bill for Capitol office renovations

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is planning to spend $40,000 of his own money to renovate his State Capitol office next month.

Those changes will be mainly functional, however, with no major changes planned for the carpeting, wallpaper, furniture or other cosmetic areas.

“The Office the Governor in Springfield will undergo renovations beginning the week of Dec. 10 with the goal of improving functionality for staff. It is expected to conclude before the end of the year,” Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s press secretary, said in a statement.

Abudayyeh said the work will take place in the governor’s second-floor Capitol working office, as well as in the reception area outside of it. The renovations will include soundproofing in the office and installation of a partition to make the reception area “more accessible to staff.”

The governor’s staff said the changes to the reception area, which is the public-facing office space visible through plate glass windows on the Capitol’s second floor, are temporary and can be easily removed at a future date.

According to a news release, the administration worked with the Architect of the Capitol to ensure modifications “will not compromise the historical integrity of the office.”