Pritzker to seek civil penalties, rather than criminal, for businesses violating order

About an hour later Pritzker announced at his daily COVID-19 media briefing that Cunningham would be the lead sponsor of a bill being drafted that would give IDPH authority to enforce its orders through civil fines.

During that briefing, Cunningham described the backlash against the rule as “a bit of an overreaction” caused by the fact that it allowed for Class A misdemeanor charges.

“We want to clarify that that is not part of our effort, that if there is any sanction in place, it would not be anything beyond a fine that would be adjudicated in the civil court system or through some administrative system, and not through the criminal courts,” he said. “We also, as has been mentioned, want to avoid revoking licenses. That could have, I think, a long-lasting negative effect on a business.”

Cunningham also defended the hours-long private meeting that took place before the public meeting, saying it is a normal part of the process for JCAR.

“This is essentially a negotiation, something that goes on every day in the Legislature between the executive branch and the legislative branch,” he said. “When we take any action, those actions are taken in public where it can be viewed by citizens.