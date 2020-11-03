Pritzker urges patience with election results, has Illinois National Guard ‘in a state of readiness’ in event of unrest

“They would like nothing more than to promote conspiracy theories and sow discontent,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike had a message for voters going to the polls in person on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continues to surge statewide.

“Please make sure that your mask is securely fitted over both your nose and your mouth, and please make your selections before you get to the polling booth so you can get in and out as quickly as possible," she said.

The state on Monday reported 6,222 newly-diagnosed cases and 20 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state has reported 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths through the course of the pandemic.

The state on Monday reported 68,118 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, and as of Sunday night, 3,371 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 722 patients in intensive care units and 298 on ventilators.

The seven-day average for the case positivity rate, which is the share of confirmed cases resulting from the total number of tests conducted, was 8.1% for the period ending Sunday, more than double what it was a month earlier, and up from 5.4% two weeks ago.