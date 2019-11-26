Pritzker vetoes tax break for private jet manufacturers

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has vetoed a plan to forgive $50 million in past-due taxes from private jet manufacturers.

Pritzker vetoed the legislation Monday. It would also extend the breaks through 2024. The Democrat says it “is not the right fiscal decision.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawmakers approved the tax breaks in 2010. They ended them in 2014 but the companies never paid. Sponsoring Rep. Monica Bristow, a Godfrey Republican, says a 500-employee manufacturer in her district poured $32 million into its plant and payroll in that period.

Bristow and the Senate sponsor, Glen Carbon Republican Rachelle Crowe, say the tax burden will cost the state jobs.

A veto reversal is likely. The House unanimously adopted the measure. The Senate recorded just one “no” vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0