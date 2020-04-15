Pritzker: Virus will hit budget hard

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker presented a bleak state revenue picture and called for direct aid from the federal government Wednesday.

“You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to see that the virus is going to hit our budget hard,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.

He said state budget experts anticipate a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall this fiscal year and $4.6 billion next fiscal year.

That’s a $6.2 billion fiscal year 2021 shortfall from the revenue projections put forth by the governor in February. That shortfall expands to $7.4 billion if the constitutional amendment to move to a graduated income tax does is not approved by voters in November, according to the governor’s office.

Pritzker’s office said he is calling on Congress to pass an additional aid package, on top of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act which already passed, to provide funding to states.