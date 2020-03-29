Pritzker vows to increase testing as COVID-19 cases surge
An Illinois National Guardsman explains to a subject who wants to be tested for the coronavirus how he will use a nasal swab to obtain a sample for analysis during the drive through testing station Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds. 

 DAVID PROEBER, HERALD & REVIEW NEWS SERVICE

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday that Illinois will soon more than double the number of daily COVID-19 tests it can administer as the number of cases surged.

Public health officials reported 1,105 new cases Sunday, including 18 deaths. Overall, Illinois has 4,596 cases with 65 deaths.

Macon County remains at the same number of tests reported Saturday: two positive cases, 11 negative tests and 10 pending results. The positive cases were announced by officials on Friday evening. They are  a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home. 

Eight Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Seven of those results were negative and one result is pending. 

Pritzker said Illinois will increase its daily testing capacity from about 4,000 to 10,000 within 10 days. It was at 2,000 tests a day just five days ago.

“That marker is significant because it’s the number of tests per day that the scientists and experts tell us that we need to get a truly holistic understanding of the virus in each of our 102 counties,” Pritzker said. “...This 10,000-a-day marker will give us the data to run a more mathematically significant model that offers us improved insight into how well our interventions are working.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said additional testing will help health professionals “better understand” the extent of COVID-19’s spread.

The governor said more workers are being added at labs, along with new technology.

He added that he spoke with Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories, which has made a portable rapid test, to ask that the state gets first dibs. The medical device maker says its cartridge-based test, approved Friday, delivers results within minutes.

The first-term Democrat, who is critical of the federal government's response to the pandemic, said he had no choice. Cases are expected to peak next month.

“I'm not going to wait on promises from the federal government that will not be fulfilled,” he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

There are also five drive-thru facilities now — three federal Health and Human Services ones; in Bolingbrook, Northlake and Joliet; and two operated by the Illinois National Guard, in McLean County and Harwood Heights.

Testing priority dictates symptomatic first responders, health care workers, seniors and those with underlying conditions receive one first at those sites, which are permitted by federal guidelines to run only 250 tests per day.

“Of course, we can’t just test — we have to treat,” Pritzker said. “And in order to treat people, we have to increase hospital bed capacity.”

The governor said he will provide additional updates about how his administration is doing that, as well as its progress acquiring personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks, in the coming days.

He did say, though, that Illinois is “acquiring millions of units” of equipment, most of it shared with facilities running through supplies quickly.

The 18 newly-reported deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and St. Clair counties.

Bond, Knox, Menard and Montgomery counties had their first confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Public health officials also said they are still investigating the death of an infant who had COVID-19.

