Pritzker vows to increase testing as COVID-19 cases surge

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.