Pritzker: Wear a mask or businesses face fines

However, Robb Karr of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said businesses around the state are disappointed at the rule.

"We're particularly disappointed by the conduct of the governor and the administration over the course of the weekend where they chose to demonize retailers and to create a false narrative that we're somehow anti-face covering, which is false on their part," Karr said. "In fact, this state would not be where it is today with regard to the pandemic were it not for the efforts of the retailers."

Karr said many retailers are already reeling from the effects the coronavirus has had on the economy "and now to be held accountable for the actions of someone else when we have no real means to enforce that is insulting."

Karr said the association is examining its options and did not rule out possible legal action.

The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association, which represents gas stations/convenience stores, said the rule will make doing business in Illinois more difficult.