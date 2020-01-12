Property tax relief group recommends expanding Illinois sales tax. Gov. Pritzker says there has to be another way.

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, focused on winning over voters on a new graduated-rate income tax, is dismissing a proposal floated by a property tax relief task force that would expand the Illinois sales tax base to help fund public schools.

“That’s not something that I am supportive of; I think there are other ways for us to go about it,” Pritzker said of the idea, which was included in a draft report from the 88-member panel. “But I think it’s worthy of people bringing up all of the ideas because look — there are a lot of things we ought to consider and it’s not just one thing that’s going to solve the property tax challenge that we’ve got in the state.”

The final report from the legislative panel was due Dec. 31, and both the missed deadline and the contents of the 36-page draft — shared with multiple news outlets last week — set off partisan squabbling. The difficulty in reaching a consensus on recommendations, even among Democrats, indicates that the historically thorny issue of substantial property tax relief could once again vex lawmakers this spring.