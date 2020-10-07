Pump breast milk in an airport bathroom? You shouldn't have to, says Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Duckworth had originally hoped her bill would apply to all airports, but smaller airports initially were hesitant, worrying that they didn't have the space. They urged her to give them a few years.

So she started with the bigger airports that account for the vast majority of travelers.

But she always wanted to include the smaller airports because, she said, that's where so many trips begin, and it's often the best time for nursing mothers to have a moment to pump, rather than when they're running through a place such as Chicago's O'Hare trying to catch a connecting flight.

Now, they can. And Duckworth is hopeful that there's a secondary benefit: Maybe her bill will help convince hesitant post-pandemic travelers that they'll face one less inconvenience when they return to the airport.

"If we're trying to pull out of this economic crisis, we cannot afford to have any productive worker decide to stay home because going back to work is just not friendly to what they need to do to take care of their family," she said. "So if we can make this easier for working women in particular, then great, because we need them back in the workforce. We need them to help us pull our economy out of the gutter that it's in right now."

