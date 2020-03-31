Questions about the federal coronavirus relief legislation? Ask U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

DECATUR — Do you have questions about the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package meant to offer relief from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic?

The Herald & Review will host a Facebook Live with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis around 10 a.m. Friday to answer questions from readers about the legislation, which President Donald Trump signed last week. Some of the questions and answers will also be included in a print edition of the newspaper.

The aid package includes government payments of $1,200 to most Americans, increases jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work and allows loans, grants and tax breaks for businesses large and small.

To submit a question, email atrofimuk@herald-review.com or call (217) 421-7985 and leave a message.

