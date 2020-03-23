Quite Capitol: No firm plans yet for restarting session

The most important piece of legislation awaiting action is the state budget. Pritzker has proposed a $42 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, some of which depends on voters approving a constitutional amendment in November that would allow the state to levy a graduated income tax that levies higher rates on higher levels of income.

That budget, however, was built around assumptions that the state’s economy would continue growing at roughly the same rate it had been growing before the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak, however, has forced many businesses to either close temporarily or scale back their operations while many of their employees have been furloughed.

That is certain to have a negative impact on sales and income tax collections for the remainder of the current fiscal year, and the revenue slump could continue into the next fiscal year.

Brown said the impact of such a slump could be eased depending on whether Congress approves an economic recovery package that provides aid to state and local governments. As of Monday, however, that recovery package was stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other bills pending that are considered “must-pass” legislation, meaning the state could face dire consequences if they fail to pass.