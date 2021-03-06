READ THE LETTER: Lawmakers want Pritzker to loosen COVID rules on children's museums

Barickman, Koehler and Burke wrote that while children's museums are unable to reopen under Phase 4 guidelines other indoor recreation with "similar high-touch activities" like bowling alleys, gyms, and gaming facilities can operate at 50% capacity.

"This policy does not seem consistent and could be seen as unfairly targeting museums which were widely recognized as industry leaders in cleaning protocols before the pandemic," the letter reads.

If the museums are allowed to reopen, the Decatur museum will have to be prepared after being closed for nearly a year. “We have quite a bit of work to do,” Koester said. “We want to open, but we want to make sure we are doing it correctly.”

Staff will have to be hired and trained on the new protocols and policies. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to get a quick turnaround and reopen as soon as we are able to,” Koester said. “We miss everyone. Our museum is meant to be full of laughter and noise. It’s been very quiet.”

