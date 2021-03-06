READ THE LETTER: Lawmakers want Pritzker to loosen COVID rules on children's museums

SPRINGFIELD — Three Illinois lawmakers are urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to modify Restore Illinois guidelines to allow children's museums to reopen.
"The ultimate reality is these children's museums are an outlet for children and families who are struggling to navigate remote learning, they're struggling to keep their children engaged in educational type activities," state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, told The Pantagraph. "The children's museum believes that it can operate in a manner that is safe and consistent with what some of their peer organizations are doing across the country."
Barickman, Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, in the letter said they want the governor to find a safe way for the state's 17 children's museums and 10 science centers to begin operations. The institutions have had various restrictions for about a year because of the pandemic.
"Children's museums across Illinois are facing an economic crisis right now," the letter reads. "These facilities serve hundreds of communities and school districts, as well as millions of families."
A request for comment about the letter was not returned by Pritzker's office.
Current Phase 4 guidelines outlined in the state Restore Illinois COVID-19 response plan allow museums to reopen at 25% capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed or modified.
Abby Koester, interim president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Illinois in Decatur, said she supports the lawmaker's efforts.
“I hope that people are able to look at it and understand why we’re in the situation that we’re in,” she said. “I hope that it moves to some change.”
Koester said she has been working with other children’s museums throughout the state to coordinate the guidelines for a successful reopening.
Protocols, policies and guidelines are needed for the hands-on and interactive learning facilities. “Children’s museums, that’s our entire facility,” Koester said. “That’s all of our exhibits.”
The group, with the Association of Children's Museums, drafted guidelines to present to the Restore Illinois team, but requests were unsuccessful.
Barickman, Koehler and Burke wrote that while children's museums are unable to reopen under Phase 4 guidelines other indoor recreation with "similar high-touch activities" like bowling alleys, gyms, and gaming facilities can operate at 50% capacity.
"This policy does not seem consistent and could be seen as unfairly targeting museums which were widely recognized as industry leaders in cleaning protocols before the pandemic," the letter reads.
If the museums are allowed to reopen, the Decatur museum will have to be prepared after being closed for nearly a year. “We have quite a bit of work to do,” Koester said. “We want to open, but we want to make sure we are doing it correctly.”
Staff will have to be hired and trained on the new protocols and policies. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to get a quick turnaround and reopen as soon as we are able to,” Koester said. “We miss everyone. Our museum is meant to be full of laughter and noise. It’s been very quiet.”
