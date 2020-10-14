Recreational marijuana tax revenue passes $100 million in Illinois

Illinois has collected more than $100 million in recreational marijuana tax revenue since legalizing sales on January 1, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
The tax revenue, which includes a cannabis tax, as well as state and local sales taxes, reflects growing recreational marijuana sales as dispensaries continue to open across the state. In September, adult-use cannabis tax revenue topped $20 million -- rivaling the state’s liquor tax revenue for the month.
“We’ve always assumed that as the market matures, tax revenue will go up,” Sam Salustro, an Illinois Department of Revenue spokesman, said Wednesday.
When Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in January, it allowed the 55 existing medical cannabis dispensaries to begin adult-use cannabis sales at a second location. There are 67 licensed recreational dispensaries in Illinois, according to the state.
Recreational dispensaries sold more than $68 million worth of marijuana in September, topping August sales by nearly $4 million, according to a monthly state report.
The nearly $20.2 million in September adult-use cannabis tax revenue collected reflects sales in August, the state said. Illinois collected $26.2 million in liquor tax revenue for the same month.
Adult-use cannabis is taxed at multiple layers, including a 7% wholesale tax, a retail cannabis excise tax of 10%, 20%, or 25%, depending on the THC concentration, a 6.25% state sales tax and a variety of local taxes. THC is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana that produces the high feeling.
The state collected about $106 million in adult-use cannabis taxes through September. That is less than half the $227 million in liquor tax revenue this year, but the state’s weed tax revenue is “catching up,” Salustro said.
Liquor tax revenue for September is actually up slightly year-over-year, and Salustro said it will take a “long time” to determine if there is a relationship between alcohol and marijuana sales.
The state is expecting weed revenue to continue growing “as a function of people buying more, there being more supply and there being more places to buy the product,” Salustro said.
A planned lottery to award 75 new recreational licenses is on hold after more than 70 unsuccessful marijuana dispensary applicants filed a lawsuit against the state, alleging the process unfairly excluded the minority applicants it had sought to include.
