Recreational marijuana tax revenue passes $100 million in Illinois

Adult-use cannabis is taxed at multiple layers, including a 7% wholesale tax, a retail cannabis excise tax of 10%, 20%, or 25%, depending on the THC concentration, a 6.25% state sales tax and a variety of local taxes. THC is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana that produces the high feeling.

The state collected about $106 million in adult-use cannabis taxes through September. That is less than half the $227 million in liquor tax revenue this year, but the state’s weed tax revenue is “catching up,” Salustro said.

Liquor tax revenue for September is actually up slightly year-over-year, and Salustro said it will take a “long time” to determine if there is a relationship between alcohol and marijuana sales.

The state is expecting weed revenue to continue growing “as a function of people buying more, there being more supply and there being more places to buy the product,” Salustro said.

A planned lottery to award 75 new recreational licenses is on hold after more than 70 unsuccessful marijuana dispensary applicants filed a lawsuit against the state, alleging the process unfairly excluded the minority applicants it had sought to include.

5 awesome castles on Illinois college campuses

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0