Recreational pot isn’t all that’s new in Illinois in 2020: The minimum wage goes up, so do parking garage taxes and license plate fees

Under a separate law, the maximum penalty for drivers who don’t slow down or move over when entering a construction zone is increasing to $25,000 from $10,000. The law also enacts fines of $100 to $1,000 for drivers who disobey traffic-control devices in work zones.

No more statute of limitations for major sex crimes

Illinois prosecutors will no longer face a ticking clock when bringing charges for major sex crimes, regardless of the age of the alleged victim.

The new law removes the statute of limitations on criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Previously, prosecutors had 10 years to bring charges if an offense was reported to law enforcement within three years after it occurred.

Illinois eliminated the statute of limitations on major sex offenses against anyone under 18 in 2017 after it came to light that former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert had abused several boys while working as a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1960s and ’70s.

DCFS reporting requirements