Recreational pot isn’t all that’s new in Illinois in 2020: The minimum wage goes up, so do parking garage taxes and license plate fees

The law making recreational marijuana legal today has been getting most of the attention, but that’s just one of more than 250 new state laws and taxes that kick in with the new year.
The start of 2020 will bring higher costs for drivers, with a new tax on parking and higher license plate fees, along with bigger paychecks for minimum wage workers.
The new year should also reduce frustrations for men looking for diaper changing stations in public restrooms, and cut down on the hassle of name changes for people who have been divorced.
Here’s a rundown of some of the laws and policies that take effect.
Minimum wage
Low-wage workers across Illinois are getting a raise this year as the statewide minimum wage increases by $1 per hour, to $9.25, the first state-mandated pay hike for the lowest-paid works in a decade.
Workers will get another 75-cent raise to $10 an hour on July 1. Annual $1-per-hour increases will continue each New Year’s Day until wages hit $15 per hour in 2025.
Parking tax
A new tax on parking kicks in to help pay for building projects as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion “Rebuild Illinois” infrastructure program.
There will be a new 6% daily and 9% monthly tax on garage and lot parking. Parking lots and garages owned and operated by the state or local governments are exempt.
License plate fees
To support transportation-related projects, license plate fees are increasing by $50 to $151 annually, starting with the 2020 registration year. The charge for electric vehicles is going up to $248 per year from $35 for two years.
While the cost of a license plate is going up, minors who need a state ID card are getting a break. The cost of a new, renewed or replaced ID for those under 18 will drop to $5 from $10.
Trade-in vehicle tax
Car buyers who trade in another vehicle to fund their purchases now may be hit with higher sales tax.
Previously, the trade-in value of a vehicle was exempt from sales tax. But starting in 2020, the exemption will be capped at $10,000. So, if you traded in a $12,000 car toward a $20,000 purchase in 2019, you would have paid sales tax on the $8,000 difference. Starting in 2020, you’ll pay taxes on $10,000.
The state expects the change to bring in $40 million in annual funding for building projects.
Sexual harassment
Employers statewide will have to follow a new set of rules aimed at curbing workplace sexual harassment. The sweeping legislation covers both private and public workplaces, and comes out of the #MeToo movement.
Illinois’ #MeToo reckoning saw widespread reports of sexual harassment within state government, and under the new law, state officials, employees and lobbyists will all be required to go through annual sexual harassment training.
In the private sector, employers will be required to provide sexual harassment training and cannot require workers to sign nondisclosure or arbitration agreements related to harassment or discrimination. The legislation also requires hotels and casinos to equip some employees with notification devices that allow them to alert security or a manager if they are being harassed or need to call for help.
Higher driving violation fines
The fine for passing a school bus with its stop sign extended doubles to $300 from $150 for a first offense. Fines for second and later offenses also are doubling, to $1,000 from $500.
In response to a spate of roadside crashes involving Illinois State Police troopers, two of which were fatal, fines also are going up for drivers who fail to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
The fine for a first violation of the law is going up to $250 from $100. Subsequent violations now carry a minimum fine of $750. Violators also will be charged an additional $250 fee to fund education and enforcement of the law.
Under a separate law, the maximum penalty for drivers who don’t slow down or move over when entering a construction zone is increasing to $25,000 from $10,000. The law also enacts fines of $100 to $1,000 for drivers who disobey traffic-control devices in work zones.
No more statute of limitations for major sex crimes
Illinois prosecutors will no longer face a ticking clock when bringing charges for major sex crimes, regardless of the age of the alleged victim.
The new law removes the statute of limitations on criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Previously, prosecutors had 10 years to bring charges if an offense was reported to law enforcement within three years after it occurred.
Illinois eliminated the statute of limitations on major sex offenses against anyone under 18 in 2017 after it came to light that former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert had abused several boys while working as a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1960s and ’70s.
DCFS reporting requirements
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be required to make a home visit when its hotline receives a call from a mandated reporter — law enforcement, medical and school workers, and others who are required to report suspected child abuse or mistreatment — alleging abuse or neglect of a child who has been the subject of a previous credible allegation, or regarding a child who lives in a household with anyone who is the subject of an open case.
Expanded immigrant rights
Several new laws expand rights for immigrants, in higher learning and in the court system. One new law expands state-administered financial aid access to Illinois students who haven’t obtained legal permanent resident status in the U.S., and transgender students who have previously been disqualified because they haven’t registered for the draft. The law means an estimated 3,500 additional students would qualify for the Monetary Award Program, which could create millions more in increased demand for the historically underfunded grant program.
Another pair of new laws make a person’s immigration status inadmissible in civil proceedings unless it’s volunteered by the person or is essential to prove an element of the case. The law allows a defendant to withdraw a guilty plea if a judge failed to advise them the plea could affect their immigration status.
Baby changing stations
Many public restrooms now will be required to have diaper changing stations, regardless of which gender they’re designated for.
Certain types of buildings, including factories and nightclubs, are exempt, and individuals won’t be able to sue building owners for failing to install changing stations.
Under a separate law, single-occupancy public restrooms now must be designated as gender-neutral.
Easing name change following divorce
People who want to change their name follow a divorce will no longer be require to pay for a legal notice in a newspaper.
Compromising or private images posted online
A pair of new laws allow victims of “revenge porn” to receive damages, and allow a person to file a petition for a takedown order of a “private compromising image” of themselves that is posted online and holds the person who posted it liable for damages.
Stalking emergency orders
The new measure that takes effect in 2020 amends the Illinois Domestic Violence Act of 1986 and requires that if an emergency order of protection or an emergency civil no-contact order is granted on a court holiday or during the evening, the court must immediately file a certified copy with the sheriff or another law enforcement official that’s charged with maintaining Illinois State Police records, rather than the next regular court day.
Penalties for crimes committed in place of worship, threats against schools
A pair of new laws will open the door to harsher penalties for crimes that are committed in places of worship, and expand disorderly conduct to include online threats against schools or threats that do not specifically mention a bomb.