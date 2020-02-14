Redistricting reform gets bipartisan push among Illinois lawmakers. Some want constitutional amendment on November ballot.

The current process favors the General Assembly’s majority party, said Sen. Melinda Bush, a majority party Grayslake Democrat and lead sponsor in her chamber.

Currently, the Legislature is responsible for drawing Illinois’ legislative and congressional maps, with a party holding both chambers – like the Democrats currently do – having outsized control. Maps are drawn after the U.S. Census every decade, and the Illinois Constitution requires districts to be “compact, contiguous and substantially equal in population.”

If lawmakers do not agree on maps, a group is formed with four legislators from each party and a ninth that is chosen randomly by the secretary of state from two candidates put forward by the state Supreme Court. That backup scenario is unlikely with the current makeup of the Legislature, however, as Democrats have supermajorities in both chambers.

Under the coalition’s proposal, 17 commission members would be appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court — seven registered Democrats, seven registered Republicans and three with different or no party affiliation. Each congressional district can have only one commissioner.

Members of the public would be able to comment on any commission proposal, and could submit their own district maps. The commission would have to look at all submissions.