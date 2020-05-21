Rep. Bailey’s attorney says state trying to ‘dodge’ likely unfavorable ruling in Clay County

Thomas DeVore, one of Bailey’s attorneys, said the state’s jurisdiction change amounts to a “delay tactic.” His colleague, Steven Wallace, wrote it was an effort to “dodge what [Pritzker] clearly anticipated would be an adverse decision in the circuit court.”

McHaney previously released Bailey from the governor’s stay-at-home order, and when the attorney general’s office requested the case be moved to Sangamon County last week, DeVore suggested it was “judge shopping.”

The real question in the lawsuit, Wallace said in his response, is whether Pritzker has the authority under Illinois statute to take the actions he has. That “has no bearing on federal interest.”

Verticchio’s motion has four facets.

First, the state wrote, because Bailey alleges the governor does not have continuing powers to restrict residents’ movement or shutter businesses, he is claiming Pritzker violated his right to liberty. And the representative’s claim that the procedures outlined in the Illinois Department of Public Health Act for quarantining citizens and closing stores were not followed amounts to an allegation that his right to due process was also violated.